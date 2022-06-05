iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
19°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Red White & New with Jess - Episode 50 - Slightest Clue

slightestclue2

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Vancouver's Slightest Clue.

How would you describe Slightest Clue? "Marrying the sounds of post-punk and alt rock into a unique hybrid of dark, heavy pop. Fusing jazz chords and melancholic melody with shifting dynamics," Just. Like. That. .

Today we'll feature their latest single 'Junk Mail,' at 5:40p MT. The band also plans to drop another new single mid July.

For more on Slightest Clue:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Spotify

Bandcamp

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

12

Contests