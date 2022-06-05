Red White & New with Jess - Episode 50 - Slightest Clue
Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Vancouver's Slightest Clue.
How would you describe Slightest Clue? "Marrying the sounds of post-punk and alt rock into a unique hybrid of dark, heavy pop. Fusing jazz chords and melancholic melody with shifting dynamics," Just. Like. That. .
Today we'll feature their latest single 'Junk Mail,' at 5:40p MT. The band also plans to drop another new single mid July.
For more on Slightest Clue:
If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!
-Jess