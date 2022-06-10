Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 51 - Adam Jesin

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Toronto's Adam Jesin.

Adam Jesin is a singer/songwriter based out of Toronto, who got his name out there going viral with Toronto sports parodies! Remember any of these?

Jesin released his first record in 2012, 'The Waiting Room,' his second, 'Long is the Way,' in 2016, and we'll feature his latest single 'Big Shot' at 5:40p MT today.

For more on Adam:

-Jess