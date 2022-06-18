Red White & New with Jess - Episode 52 - Magic Mountains

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band, Magic Mountains.

The part British, part Canadian rock back, Magic Mountains is based out of Edmonton and made up of Stuart (vocals), Ted (bass), Bill (guitar), and Brent (drums).

They've got a "fun, energetic britpop/alt rock sound that is a throwback to the festival and stadium anthems of the 1990's."

Oddly enough, the band actually formed DURING the pandemic, and so most of their songs were largely pulled from material from previous bands and rewritten/edited over Zoom and FaceTime. Magic Mountains then self-produced and recorded those songs in Edmonton!

The bands debut album, 'True Romance' dropped in May, featuring the lead single 'Insanity', which we will spin today at 5:40p!

For more on Magic Mountains

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess