Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 53- Frail

friail

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring, Nova Scotia's Frail.

The 5-piece rock band hails from Pictou County, NS- made up of Laurie MacDonald (Drums), Joel Boyce (Bass), Jeph Balesdent (Vocals), Nathan Marshall (Lead Guitar), and Max Sinnis (Rhythm Guitar).

"In a world where all you want to do is have fun and blast tunes; FrAiL is your cure."

We'll spin their tune 'Nothing I'd Rather Do' at 5:40p MT June 26.

For more on the band:

Facebook

Instagram

Spotify

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

