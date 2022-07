Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Red Deer band One Haven.

The bands sound has been compared Pearl Jam, AIC, and Corey Taylor.

We'll feature their song 'Ember' at 5:40p MT today.

