iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
21°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 55 - Zackaria

zack

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local solo artist Zackaria.

Zackaria is a solo artist from Edmonton, born and raised in Alberta mixing heavy and melodic tones into a unique hard rock sound.
He is currently recording new material for an upcoming release. He also wrote and recorded his debut self titled album, more info HERE.

We'll feature a single from that album 'How You Want It To Be' at 5:40p MT July 10, 2022

For more on Zackaria:

Facebook

Apple Music

YouTube

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

12

Contests