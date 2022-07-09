Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 55 - Zackaria

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local solo artist Zackaria.

Zackaria is a solo artist from Edmonton, born and raised in Alberta mixing heavy and melodic tones into a unique hard rock sound.

He is currently recording new material for an upcoming release. He also wrote and recorded his debut self titled album, more info HERE.

We'll feature a single from that album 'How You Want It To Be' at 5:40p MT July 10, 2022

For more on Zackaria:

Facebook

Apple Music

YouTube

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess