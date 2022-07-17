iHeartRadio

Red White & New With Jess - Episode 56 - Red Grace

292513036_738582507300073_7399540178262893094_n

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band, Red Grace.

This local 3 piece is a 'Blues Rock Band with a Punk edge.'

You can check out Red Grace live at a few shows this summer:

Saturday, July 30 @ Rendezvous Pub with Slant Six & Rock It Science
Saturday, August 13 @ The Tavern on Whyte w/ Buffalo Stone & Halcyon Loop

We'll spin their single JINN at 5:40p MT today

For more on the band:

Spotify

Apple Music

Facebook

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

