Red White & New With Jess - Episode 56 - Red Grace
Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band, Red Grace.
This local 3 piece is a 'Blues Rock Band with a Punk edge.'
You can check out Red Grace live at a few shows this summer:
Saturday, July 30 @ Rendezvous Pub with Slant Six & Rock It Science
Saturday, August 13 @ The Tavern on Whyte w/ Buffalo Stone & Halcyon Loop
We'll spin their single JINN at 5:40p MT today
For more on the band:
If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!
-Jess