Red White & New With Jess - Episode 57 - Stereo Villain

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Stereo Villain.

Based out of St. Albert, Stereo Villain has been busy as of late writing new material to start back in studio this summer or fall. Keep an eye on these guys for the new release and some upcoming shows in the works!

Lead singer, Vic has just returned from a spring tour playing Elvis in the Louisiana Hayride production, touring Western Canada.

We'll be featuring their single, 'Blood & Soul' Sunday at 5:40p MT.

-Jess