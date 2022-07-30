Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 58 - Kingfisher
Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Kingfisher.
Based out of Ottawa, ON - Kingfisher has just finished up their third EP which drops August 16, 2022. To celebrate, the band is playing a few shows across southern Ontario. You can check out their 2 previous EP's here and hear their single 'Patriot Games.'
For more on the band:
If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!
