Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 58 - Kingfisher

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Kingfisher.

Based out of Ottawa, ON - Kingfisher has just finished up their third EP which drops August 16, 2022. To celebrate, the band is playing a few shows across southern Ontario. You can check out their 2 previous EP's here and hear their single 'Patriot Games.'

For more on the band:

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Twitter

Bandcamp

Spotify

Apple Music