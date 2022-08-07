Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 59 - Red Sun Phenomenon

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Red Sun Phenomenon.

Together since 2018, and based out of Central Alberta Red Sun Phenomenon is made up of:

Dylan Robinson (Singer / lead guitar/ song writer & producer), Kelvin Mack (Lead guitar), Tony White (Bass Guitar), Jason Wright (Drums), James Adams (Keyboard/piano), Brandon Fancie (Album art and design), Donny Smith (recording engineer/ co-producer)

Today at 5:40p we'll be featuring, 'Kill The Love,' off the band's debut self-titled album released back in December 2021. (Album available here)

The band has been busy back in studio writing and recording music. Keep an eye out for their upcoming album and gigs.

For more on the band:

Facebook

Soundcloud

YouTube

Spotify

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess