iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
20°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Red White & New With Jess Episode 6 - Damnit Goldie

80620807_2484388001687591_5327620417714651136_n

Every Sunday we will spotlight an independant Canadian band, this week we are featuring, Damnit Goldie.

Based out of Toronto, ON Damnit Goldie features Josh Smith (vocals), and Evan Cannavicci (guitar).

The band has been busy recording new music expected to be out at the end of August, and plan to release their first music video later this year. And of course, they're pumped to start playing shows again asap!

For more on the band, check out:

Facebook

Spotify

Twitter

Soundcloud

Instagram

And you can check out the bands merch HERE

We'll spin 'Low Then Up' at 5:40pm MST.

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

Contests