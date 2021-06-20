Red White & New With Jess Episode 6 - Damnit Goldie

Every Sunday we will spotlight an independant Canadian band, this week we are featuring, Damnit Goldie.

Based out of Toronto, ON Damnit Goldie features Josh Smith (vocals), and Evan Cannavicci (guitar).

The band has been busy recording new music expected to be out at the end of August, and plan to release their first music video later this year. And of course, they're pumped to start playing shows again asap!

We'll spin 'Low Then Up' at 5:40pm MST.

-Jess