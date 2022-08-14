Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 60 - Sirens Lament

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Sirens Lament.

A 3 piece rock band based out of Edmonton, Sirens Lament originally formed under a different name with a few other members. They have now finalized a solid lineup and have their first of a three-album concept piece available on all the streaming platforms.

The band is also currently working on their second album, set to be released in Spring 2023.

Sirens Lament will also be performing live at a Canadian Mental Health Fundraiser Party at the Station on Jasper November 26, 2022.

We'll feature their song Parasite at 5:40p MT today.

