Red White & New With Jess - Episode 61 - Taming Sari

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Taming Sari.

Based out of Ottawa, ON the band hails from across Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada. Infusing a blend of classic rock and blues into their take on modern day rock and roll, their latest single 'Crazy' has reached over 50,000 streams on Spotify.

We'll feature their latest single, No Shelter at 5:40p MT today.

Taming Sari got to open for The Lazys during their intermission performance at an Ottawa Senators’ home game, JJ Wilde and recently appeared on CTV Morning Live Ottawa.

For more on the band:

-Jess