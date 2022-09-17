iHeartRadio

Red White & New with Jess - Episode 64 - Face The Earth

276144154_682888763134616_8676429298809331054_n

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Red Deer's Face The Earth.

Together since 2019, their focus has been on "creating original music that seamlessly appeals to a range of listeners' taste" The band says they have their own style and sound because of how diverse the stylistic references used to create and define their own sound.

The band shared a stage with Bif Naked last month, and have been busy on the road!!

You can also catch Face The Earth at The Rec Room September 24 with Daniel Martin & The Infamous - details HERE

Face The Earth dropped their new single Counteractive State in March. Available HERE, and we'll spin it at 5:40p MT.

For more on the band:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Spotify

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

 
