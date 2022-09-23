iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
13°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 65 - Revolution Engine


274792931_471263061179494_8195291567302785862_n

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring one of the opening acts for The Bear's 28th Annual Halloween Howler - Revolution Engine.

We'll spin their latest single Business Suit Bonfire at 5:40 today:

For more on the band:

Facebook

Instagram

Spotify

YouTube

Twitter

Check out the band LIVE this year at the Bear's 28th Annual Halloween Howler - Grab your tickets HERE.

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

12

Contests