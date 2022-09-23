Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 65 - Revolution Engine
Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring one of the opening acts for The Bear's 28th Annual Halloween Howler - Revolution Engine.
We'll spin their latest single Business Suit Bonfire at 5:40 today:
For more on the band:
Check out the band LIVE this year at the Bear's 28th Annual Halloween Howler
If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info to be featured on Red, White and New!
