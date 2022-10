Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band or artist and today we are featuring local band Fresh Wrecked.

Made up of Hurley, (guitar/vocals) Berg, (bass/vocals) and Evan (drums) - the 3-piece released a 12-song self-titled album, you can listen to HERE.

We'll spin their song Old Road South at 5:40p today.

For more on the band:

Facebook

Spotify

Apple Music

YouTube

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess