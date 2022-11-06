Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 71 - Sierra Pilot

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band or artist and today we are featuring Sierra Pilot.

Hailing from Waterloo, ON - Sierra Pilot has shared the stage with Monster Truck, Texas King, Buckcherry, Crown Lands, and The Lazys.

Their early 2022 single Alive garnered radio play across the country.

We'll feature their lastest single 'Keys to the City' at 5:40p MT today. Sierra Pilot leader and vocalist Taylor Leith says the song is all about, "the limitless possibilities that come with the urge to let loose with good company. At its core, the song is about looking for adventure, living life to the fullest, and taking chances."

