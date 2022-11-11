Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 72 - Slant Six

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Slant Six.

This is actually the second feature for Slant Six, as they have a brand new single, "Missing You," dropping November 22, and we'll premiere it first, right here on 100.3 The Bear at 5:40p MT Sunday, November 13.

We featured the band for the first time back in March when their single 'Getting Out' had just dropped.

While Slant Six doesn't have any immediate upcoming shows, they will be back in full swing in 2023. Lead singer Sacha and the entire band wanted to send out a massive thank you to all the fans, family and friends who supported Sacha during his cancer treatment. From Sacha Hubert, "happy to say I'm cancer free for now. I got most of my voice back and we had 2 successful well attended shows this summer."

Formed in 2015, Slant Six is made up of 5 talented musicians from several different musical backgrounds:

Sacha Hubert (vocals), Will Markstrom (guitar), Lex Queruben (lead guitar), Dallas Heal (bass), and Chris Pigeot (drums).

