Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 74- Kasteel

Every Sunday we feature an independent/up and coming Canadian band, and today we are spotlighting local band Kasteel.

The 3-piece rock band was formed in 2017 by Chris Schermbrucker (Vocals/Guitar), Jonah O’Leary (Bass), and Wes Michiel (Drums)

Their 90’s nostalgia rock was nominated for Red, White & New by friend of the band, Jake.

You can check out Kasteel live at Blakbar on Whyte Saturday, December 10. Details here.

For more on the band

Facebook

Apple Music

Soundcloud

-Jess