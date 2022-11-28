iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-14°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 74- Kasteel


kasteel

Every Sunday we feature an independent/up and coming Canadian band, and today we are spotlighting local band Kasteel.

The 3-piece rock band was formed in 2017 by Chris Schermbrucker (Vocals/Guitar), Jonah O’Leary (Bass), and Wes Michiel (Drums)

Their 90’s nostalgia rock was nominated for Red, White & New by friend of the band, Jake. 

You can check out Kasteel live at Blakbar on Whyte Saturday, December 10. Details here

For more on the band 

Facebook

Apple Music

Soundcloud

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

12

Contests