Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 75 - Lowery Mills

Every Sunday we feature an independent/up and coming Canadian band, and today we are spotlighting Kingston, ON band Lowery Mills.

Ever since crossing paths with Leon Harrison (The Lazys) in 2020, the band has worked closely with Harrison to develop and shape their sound.



Consisting of founding members Jordan Lowery (lead vocal and rhythm guitar), Jay Mills (Lead guitar, backing vocals), Chris Melanson (Drums) and Pierre Labbé (Bass), Lowery Mills dropped their first single May 9, 2022.

We'll spin the tune at 5:40p on Red, White and New Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Since the release, Striking Like Thunder has been featured on several Spotify playlists, and even during the NHL 2022 playoff season!



-Jess