Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 76 - The Velvet Supersloths

Every Sunday we feature an independent/up and coming Canadian band, and today we are spotlighting The Velvet SuperSloths.

Together since 2014, the band is based out of Quebec. They released 4 singles in 2017, and a full length album in 2021. The band is also planning to drop their second full length album in Spring 2023.

We'll spin their single Higher Fire Sunday, December 11 at 5:40p MT.

Something kind of interesting about The Velvet Supersloths, besides the usual band merch of T-Shirts and stickers, they've developed their own hot sauces (The Hot Sloth and the Higher Fire), a spicy rub (The Velvet SuperRub) and even a soap (The Velvet SuperSoap).

-Jess