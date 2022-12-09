iHeartRadio

Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 76 - The Velvet Supersloths


277804603_659236438654414_5504306017126382438_n

Every Sunday we feature an independent/up and coming Canadian band, and today we are spotlighting The Velvet SuperSloths.

Together since 2014, the band is based out of Quebec. They released 4 singles in 2017, and a full length album in 2021. The band is also planning to drop their second full length album in Spring 2023.  

We'll spin their single Higher Fire Sunday, December 11 at 5:40p MT. 

Something kind of interesting about The Velvet Supersloths, besides the usual band merch of T-Shirts and stickers, they've developed their own hot sauces (The Hot Sloth and the Higher Fire), a spicy rub (The Velvet SuperRub) and even a soap (The Velvet SuperSoap).

For more on the band:

-Jess

