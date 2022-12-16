iHeartRadio

Red, White & New with Jess- Episode 77 - REVMATIC


REV LP cover

Every Sunday we feature an independent/up and coming Canadian band, and today we are spotlighting REVMATIC.

Based out of Kingston, ON the bands new EP 'The Kiss of Death,' features 4 songs, including the single 'Wake up Screaming' which we will feature Sunday, December 18 at 5:40p MT.


The EP has been described to include a touch of "Alice in Chains, Metallica, Crüe and Kiss, with maybe a hint of Iron Maiden throughout the songs." 

REVMATIC includes

Nathan Yetter - Vocals/Lead Guitar

Keith Daigle - Bass

Rob Baker - Drums

Doug Smith - Guitar

For more on the band:

Facebook

YouTube

Spotify

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

