Red, White & New with Jess- Episode 77 - REVMATIC
Every Sunday we feature an independent/up and coming Canadian band, and today we are spotlighting REVMATIC.
Based out of Kingston, ON the bands new EP 'The Kiss of Death,' features 4 songs, including the single 'Wake up Screaming' which we will feature Sunday, December 18 at 5:40p MT.
The EP has been described to include a touch of "Alice in Chains, Metallica, Crüe and Kiss, with maybe a hint of Iron Maiden throughout the songs."
REVMATIC includes
Nathan Yetter - Vocals/Lead Guitar
Keith Daigle - Bass
Rob Baker - Drums
Doug Smith - Guitar
For more on the band:
If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!
-Jess