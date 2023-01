Every Sunday we highlight an up-and-coming/independent band, and this week we will be featuring Edmonton's 1 Kill Wonder.

The hard rock/metal band kept busy before Christmas, with hopefully more live shows lined up in 2023.

We'll spin their single 'Man of your Screams' at 5:40p MT January 15, 2023.

For more on the band:

-Jess