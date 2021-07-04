iHeartRadio

Red White & New With Jess - Episode 8 - Lutra Lutra

lutralutra

Every Sunday we will spotlight an independant Canadian band, this week we are featuring local band Lutra, Lutra.

As strange as it was for any band to navigate through a pandemic, frontman and guitarist Garreth Burrows says, "it allowed us to rest and refresh. We're looking forward to live music coming back and intend to play our hearts out." The band is cooking up some new stuff as well, ready for the re-open!

We'll spin their tune 'Eye In The Sky' at 5:40p today - their 'homage to classic rock, with a modern twist on it.' 

Check out more from Luta Lutra:

Facebook

Spotify

YouTube

Instagram

Bandcamp

Soundcloud

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

