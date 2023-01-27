Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 81 - Deraps

Every Sunday we highlight an up-and-coming/independent band, and this week we will be featuring Deraps.

Based out of Quebec, Deraps is a newer 'Classic Rock' style young band.

The band consits of Jacob Deraps (lead guitar and lead vocals), Josh Gallagher (drums and background vocals), and

William Lachance (bass). Jacob and Wiliam have been friends since highschool and met Josh (who is actually from Australia) online through their Van Halen covers on YouTube!

In the summer of 2017, Josh flew to Canada and started doing small bars and festivals tours with Jacob and William and that's when the band was formed.

In 2020, Deraps released their self-titled debut album, and their first independent single "Sex, Drugs & Rock N' Roll" was voted song of the week in Classic Rock

Magazine (UK), and 2 years later the song ‘’Veins of My Heart’’ was part of the same magazine's feature "the eight best songs of right now". (via Deraps)

We'll spin their latest single 'On My Mind' at 5:40p MT today.

For more on the band:

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Spotify

-Jess