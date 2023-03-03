Red White & New With Jess - Episode 86- High Holy Days

Every Sunday we highlight an up-and-coming/independent band, and this week we will be featuring High Holy Days.

The Canadian post-grunge group is based out of North Bay, ON. No stranger to The Bear, High Holy Days was featured on The Bear back in 2004 with "All My Real Friends" off their debut album.

The band recently dropped their latest EP, "It's Not Ok," and were able to return to the stage last summer in Timmins at Rock on the River Festival for the first time since pre-covid times, playing with the Tea Party, Our Lady Peace, and Econoline Crush.

We'll be featuring their latest single, "Surreal" at 5:40p MT Sunday, March 5.

