iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-10°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 87- Slightest Clue


299853158_472991924832743_4936645858863996886_n

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Vancouver's Slightest Clue.

Slightest Clue is made up of Malcolm McLaren, Hannah Kruse, Sean Ries, and Nick Sciarretta.
The band is really a mix of a little bit of everything, "it wasn’t supposed to work, but it does, and they don’t have the slightest clue how or why." 

We featured Slightest Clue last year on Red, White and New, and this time around we are featuring their latest single 'Sibilance' off their Twin Silver EP, that dropped September 16, 2022. 

For more on Slightest Clue:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Spotify

Bandcamp

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

12

Contests