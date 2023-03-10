Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 87- Slightest Clue

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Vancouver's Slightest Clue.

Slightest Clue is made up of Malcolm McLaren, Hannah Kruse, Sean Ries, and Nick Sciarretta.

The band is really a mix of a little bit of everything, "it wasn’t supposed to work, but it does, and they don’t have the slightest clue how or why."

We featured Slightest Clue last year on Red, White and New, and this time around we are featuring their latest single 'Sibilance' off their Twin Silver EP, that dropped September 16, 2022.

-Jess