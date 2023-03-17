Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 88- Bad Skin

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Montreal's Bad Skin.

An all-female band together since 2016, Bad Skin has caused quite a stir as of late in their home province of course, but also parts of Europe! The band writes, records and performs all their songs in French and English as well!

Completely Insane marks the bands first national radio release. We'll spin the single at 5:40p MT for Episode 88 on Sunday, March 19.

Bad Skin will be showcasing this year at Canadian Music Week, as well as appearing at a few festivals this summer in Quebec, US & abroad.

For more on the band:

