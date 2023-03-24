Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 89 - Good Nature

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Good Nature.

Good Nature is a 5-piece (usually 6 but they are without a drummer at t he moment) Indie Rock Band from Edmonton. They released their first EP "Waves" in 2016 and just dropped a brand new single, "If I Ever See You Again," Friday which we will be spinning today at 5:40p MT! The single is off their upcoming album 'Not Alone,' which will be available later this summer.

The music video was actually filmed at the old Polar Park before it closed.

Good Nature also dropped a single back in February "Still Waters."

For more on the band:

Facebook

Instagram

Soundcloud

Twitter

YouTube

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess