Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 90- The Infinite Noise

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band The Infinite Noise.

The band is no stranger to the Bear from back in the day!

Back in the early 2000's the band was known as Resonance. Apparently they were featured on Red, White & New way back then AND made quite the impression on Yukon Jack as one night they stormed the stage during a Battle of the Bands competition. Good times!

Well, years later they're back on the air with a new project called The Infinite Noise and a single, "Cracks." We'll feature the song at 5:40p MT Sunday April 2, 2023.

For more on the band:

-Jess