Red, White & New With Jess Episode 91 - Reifer Madness


Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Refier Madness.

Usually I will try and re-write the information I am given on the band we feature, but I think they pretty much nailed it!

"Fast. Loud . Heavy. Obnoxious. Reifer Madness is a DIY punk band formed in 2016 in Edmonton. They have released two full length albums and multiple EPs in their steady rise toward global domination. Having caught the attention of degenerates worldwide, the band now has its sights set on California where they will  be touring this November in support of their EP 'Kalifornia and an as-yet-unreleased full length album."

We will feature their latest single, 'Kalifornia' at 5:40p MT Sunday April, 09, 2023. 

For more on the band:

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

