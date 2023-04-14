Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 92 - Belle Reve Escape

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Belle Reve Escape.

Each individual member of the band is no stranger to the music industry and have all been involved for the past ten years either playing in bands or producing.

Cam, (rhythm guitar) produced their latest EP. Alex (bass), Joe (lead guitarist) and Jesse (drummer) have all played in multiple bands in and around Edmonton for the last decade.

Lead singer Ana has been a vocalist for 20 years with some occasional vocal coaching on the side.

Belle Reve Escape will be playing Adamstock in Sundre, Alberta on August 19th.

-Jess