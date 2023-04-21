Red White & New with Jess - Episode 93- Dammit Goldie

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Hamilton, ON band Dammit Goldie.

We have actually featured Dammit Goldie previously on RW&N and they're back on the show again with a new single Somethings Missing. We'll feature the song at 5:40 on Episode 93 Sunday April 23, 2023.

Check out another new single by the band, Medusa

The band formed as 4 roomnmates during the pandemic with, "punk vocals as strong and earthy as a lion’s roar, nostalgic grunge riffs and a theoretical foundation that rivals legendary rock bands."

-Jess