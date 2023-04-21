iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Red White & New with Jess - Episode 93- Dammit Goldie


323567450_522992739803114_2059994759617464521_n

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Hamilton, ON band Dammit Goldie.

We have actually featured Dammit Goldie previously on RW&N and they're back on the show again with a new single Somethings Missing. We'll feature the song at 5:40 on Episode 93 Sunday April 23, 2023.

Check out another new single by the band, Medusa

The band formed as 4 roomnmates during the pandemic with, "punk vocals as strong and earthy as a lion’s roar, nostalgic grunge riffs and a theoretical foundation that rivals legendary rock bands." 

For more on the band:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

12

Contests