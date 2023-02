Imagine just heading off to the bar for open mic night and Chad Smith hops on stage to accompany you?

Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith was hanging out at the Cherry Bar in Melbourne, Australia. It was open mic night at the pub and so, Smith got on stage to help out the pub band play some AC/DC covers for about 17 people!

And apparently he was there with Dave Chappelle. What a night!

Love this!

-Jess