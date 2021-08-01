iHeartRadio

Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up Reaches 1 Billion Views

maxresdefault

Good for Rick Astley! His track "Never Gonna Give You Up" just passed 1 Billion views on YouTube. 

The Song originally came out 34 years ago, but thanks to the internet trend of "Rick Rollin'," (where you trick someone into clicking a hyperlink that takes you to the video) the video found new popularity with new audiences!

On April Fools day it clocked over 2.3 million views alone. Here's to the next billion Rick!

