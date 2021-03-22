Last week, a Tweet was circulating that there were actually PG, PG-13, R and NC-17 cuts of Mrs. Doubtfire.

While filming 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993), Robin Williams improvised so much that there were PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the film pic.twitter.com/vjYUCmyrj2 — Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) March 18, 2021

Director Chris Columbus has spoken out about the tweet, and confirmed it's somewhat true.

Apparently there is NOT an NC-17 version, however there IS an R-rated version.



“The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he'll do one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say, ‘Then let me play.’ And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember,”

These new versions and alternate lines in every take turned some footage into needing an R rating.

“He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn't be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film. I only [previously] used the phrase NC-17 as a joke. There could be no NC-17 version of the movie.” (via Entertainment Weekly)

Soooo...CAN WE SEE IT ALREADY?!?!?

Columbus stated that he would be open to releasing the outtakes: “I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version,” The problem is, I don't recall most of it. I only know what's in the movie at this point because it's been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material.”

Here's hoping!

-jess