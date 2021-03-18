Ryan Reynolds Live Tweets While Watching 'Green Lantern' For The First Time

How did you spend your St.Patrick's Day?!

Ryan Reynolds finally watched Green Lantern. A movie he was in a decade ago. In fact that's how he met his wife Blake Lively on set. Debatably one of the worst movies to date. A popular opinion.

His thoughts, via Twitter

Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin - tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Hey @BlakeLively is in this movie!! — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

The Christian Bale superhero voice. Who wore it first? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

- Pam -

Image from HERE