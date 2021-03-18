iHeartRadio

Ryan Reynolds Live Tweets While Watching 'Green Lantern' For The First Time

green lanterns light

How did you spend your St.Patrick's Day?!

Ryan Reynolds finally watched Green Lantern. A movie he was in a decade ago. In fact that's how he met his wife Blake Lively on set.  Debatably one of the worst movies to date. A popular opinion. 

His thoughts, via Twitter 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE

