Ryan Reynolds Live Tweets While Watching 'Green Lantern' For The First Time
How did you spend your St.Patrick's Day?!
Ryan Reynolds finally watched Green Lantern. A movie he was in a decade ago. In fact that's how he met his wife Blake Lively on set. Debatably one of the worst movies to date. A popular opinion.
His thoughts, via Twitter
Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin - tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
Hey @BlakeLively is in this movie!!— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
The Christian Bale superhero voice. Who wore it first?— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
