Saskatoon Girl's Drawing Will Be Turned Into IKEA Stuffed Toy

This is so cool! 9 year-old Audrey from Saskatoon, SK submitted her drawing of 'Sandwich Friends' for the global SAGOSKATT IKEA Family Soft Toy Drawing Competition.

Audrey was one of 5 International winners selected from over 66,000 entries!!!!

Audrey explained her drawing inspiration, and it's just so heart warming!

"the drawing represents best friends who live in Canada. Peanut Butter is soft, and jelly is sweet which together they make a wonderful treat" Audrey also explained that she wants to spread kindness and 'ensure we always stay with and take care of each other'

Audrey’s creation will be in stores this Fall. All proceeds are donated to local children’s organizations across Canada that support children’s right to play and develop.

-Jess