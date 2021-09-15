iHeartRadio

Screaming Lyft Driver Suspended After Dumping Passenger in Middle of Tennessee Freeway

Kicked out of car
@aaron0383

When the Lyft driver doesn’t want to roll up the windows while driving 80. #lyft #lyftdriver #wsmvnashville #newschannel5

♬ original sound - aaron0383

The passenger says he only asker her to drive the speed limit then she kicked him out of the car on the freeway. It's possible we missed more build-up but if his only request was for the driver to slow down - we have witnessed one of the most reasonable reactions ever filmed :p 

