September 30 - National Day of Truth And Reconciliation

What can you do? How can you take part?

I started to compile a list of any events or ways to take part, and will continue to add to it. Thank you to my wonderful, talented friend Pamela for helping me find some local events.

-There will be a ceremony, 'Project of Heart,' at Beechwood Cemetery to honour residential school survivors & victims. Registration is full, however you can signup for a recap of the event HERE.

- Wear Orange on September 30. There are many local artists and shops where you can purchase an Orange shirt, where proceeds will actually be donated to a cause surrounding Orange Shirt Day.

Uof A and First Peoples' House

MacEwan University

Almost Famous Designs

Western Varieties

Untitled Intuition

-The city of Edmonton will mark the day through a series of community events HERE, including a proclamation from mayor Don Iveson and lighting the High Level Bridge orange.

IKEA Edmonton - Customers will be able to purchase a print from Indigenous artist Lance Cardinal, with 100% of proceeds being donated to Orange Shirt Day.

Lance is a member of the Bigstone Cree Nation in Treaty 8 territory and home community of Calling Lake, Alberta. Back in June 2020 he also created a 40 ft. mural titled “The 7 Sacred Grandfather Teachings” to spotlight Indigenous communities and cultures in Alberta in IKEA Edmonton.

There will be a livestream offered for a Comedy Night - 'When You Laugh Your Sadness Goes Away'

The Downie Wenjack Foundation also shares some more options, ideas and education about National Day of Truth and Reconciliation HERE

-Jess