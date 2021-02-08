Serj Tankian Previews Solo EP With New Music Video

Frontman Serj Tankian is branching out on his own, and has began to build the hype for his new EP 'Elasticity,' with the release of the first single and video.

Apparently the 5 tracks on the new EP were originally meant for a new System of a Down album, but since Serj and the band "weren't seeing eye to eye," the songs were tossed. Now we have Serj releasing the songs himself. (via NME)

'Elasticity' will be released March 19, 2021.

In case you missed it, last month the first trailer for the documentary about Tankian, "Truth to Power" was released.

The film will focus on the way Tankian built awareness around the American revolution of 2018. 'Truth to Power,' will be released February 19, 2021.

The doc is set to feature interviews from members of System of a Down, Rage Against the Machine, Rick Rubin, and more.

-Jess