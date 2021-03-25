iHeartRadio

Shamed on Reddit-Wedding Guest Brings Take Out Containers and $5 Gift

takeout

Do something out of the ordinary...you'll probably end up on the internet for it. 

A new Bride recently shared on Reddit what a certain wedding guest did that seemed...pretty cheap. 

A guest showed up at her small wedding with 10...TEN Tupperware containers and filled them with food before leaving. 

Not just that, the woman took bottles of beer and a bunch of the centerpieces.

Think she brought a gift? Apparently it was a $5 gift. 

Yes, I know - we never know the WHOLE story. And, is it just me or is not a good idea to bring to-go containers to weddings? Leftovers are going to waste anyway aren't they???

-Jess

