Shamed on Reddit-Wedding Guest Brings Take Out Containers and $5 Gift

Do something out of the ordinary...you'll probably end up on the internet for it.

A new Bride recently shared on Reddit what a certain wedding guest did that seemed...pretty cheap.

A guest showed up at her small wedding with 10...TEN Tupperware containers and filled them with food before leaving.

Not just that, the woman took bottles of beer and a bunch of the centerpieces.

Think she brought a gift? Apparently it was a $5 gift.

Yes, I know - we never know the WHOLE story. And, is it just me or is not a good idea to bring to-go containers to weddings? Leftovers are going to waste anyway aren't they???

-Jess