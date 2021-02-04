iHeartRadio

Six People Arrested For Changing Hollywood Sign to 'HOLLYBOOB'

hollyboob

In hopes of apparently raising awareness for Breast Cancer and fighting censorship - 6 people slightly changed the infamous Hollywood sign to say HOLLYBOOB instead.

A tarp with the letter 'B' was thrown over the W and a simple white dash placed on the 'D' to make another 'B'

Security personnel apparently caught 5 men, and 1 woman on video surveillance on Monday afternoon. A police helicopter responded to the area where they watched the group head back down the hill on Mulholland Highway - officers were waiting there with handcuffs. 

While the group didin't commit any permanent damage, all 6 were alegedly cited for misdemeanor trespassing and released. 

Police, did not identify the suspects, but they've made themselves known on social media. You may recognize Julia Rose - she's the nude  model who went viral for flashing her boobs during the World Series 2019.

-jess

