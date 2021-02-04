Six People Arrested For Changing Hollywood Sign to 'HOLLYBOOB'
In hopes of apparently raising awareness for Breast Cancer and fighting censorship - 6 people slightly changed the infamous Hollywood sign to say HOLLYBOOB instead.
A tarp with the letter 'B' was thrown over the W and a simple white dash placed on the 'D' to make another 'B'
HOLLYBOOB?— Vsauce (@tweetsauce) February 1, 2021
Happening right now. pic.twitter.com/AbGesp1JG8
Security personnel apparently caught 5 men, and 1 woman on video surveillance on Monday afternoon. A police helicopter responded to the area where they watched the group head back down the hill on Mulholland Highway - officers were waiting there with handcuffs.
While the group didin't commit any permanent damage, all 6 were alegedly cited for misdemeanor trespassing and released.
Police, did not identify the suspects, but they've made themselves known on social media. You may recognize Julia Rose - she's the nude model who went viral for flashing her boobs during the World Series 2019.
guys.... I finally fixed the Hollywood Sign 👯♀️ #hollyboob pic.twitter.com/UsseSSkkRO— Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) February 1, 2021
that one time I changed the Hollywood sign to #hollyboob pic.twitter.com/IrIC6DpXHO— Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) February 2, 2021
The ultimate Boob job. #Hollyboob #Joogsqaud @JuliaRose_33 pic.twitter.com/CP5TP2aGqq— Jack Tenney (@JoogSquad) February 2, 2021
-jess