Six People Arrested For Changing Hollywood Sign to 'HOLLYBOOB'

In hopes of apparently raising awareness for Breast Cancer and fighting censorship - 6 people slightly changed the infamous Hollywood sign to say HOLLYBOOB instead.

A tarp with the letter 'B' was thrown over the W and a simple white dash placed on the 'D' to make another 'B'

Security personnel apparently caught 5 men, and 1 woman on video surveillance on Monday afternoon. A police helicopter responded to the area where they watched the group head back down the hill on Mulholland Highway - officers were waiting there with handcuffs.

While the group didin't commit any permanent damage, all 6 were alegedly cited for misdemeanor trespassing and released.

Police, did not identify the suspects, but they've made themselves known on social media. You may recognize Julia Rose - she's the nude model who went viral for flashing her boobs during the World Series 2019.

guys.... I finally fixed the Hollywood Sign 👯‍♀️ #hollyboob pic.twitter.com/UsseSSkkRO — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) February 1, 2021

that one time I changed the Hollywood sign to #hollyboob pic.twitter.com/IrIC6DpXHO — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) February 2, 2021

-jess