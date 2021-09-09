iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
17°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Someone Tallied Up The Jackass Medical Tab And It's In The Millions

jackass

'Jackass got bills. Their multiplyin'. And their losin' control' *singalong to Grease Lightning* haha 

Good thing the movies rake in millions to cover the millions in medical. Before you look below can you guess which Jackass star has racked up the biggest tab? 

3- Steve-O $5,820,000.00

2- Ehren McGhehey $7,380,000.00

1- Johnny Knoxville $8,663,000.00

TOTAL : $24Million in medical ALONE

Get the full breakdown on their individual medial history HERE 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE 
 

12

Contests