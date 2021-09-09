Someone Tallied Up The Jackass Medical Tab And It's In The Millions
'Jackass got bills. Their multiplyin'. And their losin' control' *singalong to Grease Lightning* haha
Good thing the movies rake in millions to cover the millions in medical. Before you look below can you guess which Jackass star has racked up the biggest tab?
3- Steve-O $5,820,000.00
2- Ehren McGhehey $7,380,000.00
1- Johnny Knoxville $8,663,000.00
TOTAL : $24Million in medical ALONE
Get the full breakdown on their individual medial history HERE
- Pam -
Image from HERE