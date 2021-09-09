Someone Tallied Up The Jackass Medical Tab And It's In The Millions

'Jackass got bills. Their multiplyin'. And their losin' control' *singalong to Grease Lightning* haha

Good thing the movies rake in millions to cover the millions in medical. Before you look below can you guess which Jackass star has racked up the biggest tab?

3- Steve-O $5,820,000.00

2- Ehren McGhehey $7,380,000.00

1- Johnny Knoxville $8,663,000.00

TOTAL : $24Million in medical ALONE

