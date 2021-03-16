Southwest Airlines Reunites Buzz Lightyear with Little Boy

To infinity, and beyond! ...and back to Hagen.

A young boy and his family traveled to Dallas, and unfortunately someone was left behind.

Hagen and his family landed and Dallas and made it to the rental car before realizing that Hagen's toy Buzz Lightyear was left behind on the plane.

Unfortunately at that point Buzz was still on the plane and on his way to Little Rock, Arkansas.

A Southwest ramp agent spotted the Space Ranger, and noticed the name "Hagen" on the bottom of Buzz Lightyear's boot. The agent that found out that there was only one "Hagen" on the flight and made it his mission to reunite the 2 buddies.

A few days later Hagen received his toy in the mail WITH a document of the journey that he went on!

Not only did Buzz arrive in a hand-decorated box, check out the letter that came with as well!

Hagen and his family had landed at Dallas Love Field and were already driving off in a rental car when they realized... Posted by Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

