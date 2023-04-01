iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Steve-O gets embarrassed in front of Maynard James Keenan

steve-0

Steve-O sat down with Maynard James Keenan of Tool for his podcast "Steve-O's Wild Ride." Steve-O said he's a massive fan and was so excited for this episode. But he also said that he had "the most embarrassing moment he's experienced on the podcast." Here it is! 

 

I would be just as nervous if I'm being honest. Here's the full podcast. 

12

Contests