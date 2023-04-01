Steve-O gets embarrassed in front of Maynard James Keenan
Steve-O sat down with Maynard James Keenan of Tool for his podcast "Steve-O's Wild Ride." Steve-O said he's a massive fan and was so excited for this episode. But he also said that he had "the most embarrassing moment he's experienced on the podcast." Here it is!
Well this was embarrassing! See the whole thing here: https://t.co/RcxBvC9MJi pic.twitter.com/WQIxxXgA3W— Steve-O (@steveo) March 30, 2023
I would be just as nervous if I'm being honest. Here's the full podcast.