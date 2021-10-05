iHeartRadio

Stolen RCMP And Edmonton Police Uniforms

police items missing

EPS (Edmonton Police Service) took to Facebook letting the public know RCMP and Edmonton Police uniforms/items have been stolen. These items were taken out of a home residence in Calgary on Sunday. After an extensive investigation around the area in which the items were stolen, some were recovered. However the uniforms are still missing. See HERE for more details.

 

In the interest of public safety, CPS (Calgary Police Service), Alberta RCMP and EPS (Edmonton Police Service) are notifying citizens of these missing items.

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
If you have any information or need more details see HERE 

