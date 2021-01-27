Stone Cold Reveals What Wrestlers Say When Face-To-Face Before A Match

Well...that's not what I expected.

Ever wonder what wrestlers would say to each other, when it looks like they're talking smack before a match starts?

via GIPHY

No mics, so no one really knew for sure.

However, Stone Cold Steve Austin addressed the question recently on his podcast. Apparently for the most part...it's just stuff.

"...like the weather or where they're going to go after the match." This one actually made sense, that other times they would be discussing which direction they'd like the match to go in.

Now when I used to assume they were slinging dirty insults at each other, I will only imagine them screaming the weather reports at each other.

-Jess