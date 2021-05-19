Strands of Kurt Cobain’s Hair Sells For Over $14,000 At Auction

The sweater I get, guitars, any other kind of memorabilia...but...hair? Alright.

TMZ reported that 6...yes SIX strands of the late Kurt Cobain's hair just sold at auction for $14,145.

The strands were preserved under plastic, and the longest said to be roughly 2.5 inches. (via TMZ)

Along with the 6 strands of hair, the lucky buyer also gets photos of Cobain with his friend Tessa Osbourne, who gave him the actual haircut.

Osbourne reportedly kept some hair after the cut, and later gave them to artist Nicole DePolo after Cobain died. They were then apparently passed onto John Reznikoff, who holds the Guinness world record for the “largest collection of historic hair.”



Quite the journey!



-Jess