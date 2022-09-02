Stream Available For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show This Weekend

It's been just over 5 months since we lost Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and the remaining members will be honouring him with a few shows this week and next.

Two fundraising tribute shows with star-studded lineups will be held in honour of Hawkins - Saturday September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and September 27 in L.A.

Tribute performers include Brian May and Roger Taylor (Queen), Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson (Rush), Joshua Homme (QOTSA), Krist Novoselic, Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Chrissie Hynde, Travis Barker (Blink 182), and many more.

Fans can stream both shows on Paramount+ Pluto TV, and MTV’s YouTube channels. (More info HERE).

-Jess